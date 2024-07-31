Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TPZ opened at C$25.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$18.03 and a 1-year high of C$26.10. The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.50 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.07.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$70.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.00 million. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 14.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.198902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TPZ

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.