Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSEM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSEM

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 2.9 %

TSEM opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.