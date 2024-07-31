TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of TransDigm Group worth $109,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.4 %

TransDigm Group stock traded up $30.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,294.22. The company had a trading volume of 267,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,074. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,369.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,294.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,227.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

