TransUnion (TRU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU):

7/26/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $97.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $89.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – TransUnion was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. 1,958,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.28. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TransUnion

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

