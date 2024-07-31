Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

