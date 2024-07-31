Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %
NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on TVTX
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- What are earnings reports?
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.