Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Trading Up 2.5%

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57.45 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 53.37 ($0.69). 253,945 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 97,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.04 ($0.67).

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

