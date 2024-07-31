TRON (TRX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $297.11 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, TRON has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $9.33 billion and $297.11 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000576 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000457 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,041,958,064 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

