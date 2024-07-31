Truist Financial Boosts The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $160.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENSG. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 73,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,979. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,370,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 40.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

