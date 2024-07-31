Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.85, with a volume of 113830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 252.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 93,203 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $9,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

