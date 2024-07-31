Truist Financial Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $83.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $81.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. 149,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,761. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,295 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

