TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. TTM Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.43 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.370-0.430 EPS.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $19.81. 1,424,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,103. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,036.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,035.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTMI. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

