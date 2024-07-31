Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q2 guidance at $0.64-0.68 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twilio Stock Up 0.7 %

TWLO stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie cut their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares in the company, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,987,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock worth $3,796,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

