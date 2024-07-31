UDR (NYSE:UDR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53), Zacks reports. UDR had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. UDR updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.420-2.500 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.

UDR Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.12. 2,584,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.83. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 123.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other UDR news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

