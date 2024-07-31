Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RARE opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

