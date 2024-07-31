United Co.s Limited (UNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.
United Co.s Stock Up 0.2 %
TSE:UNC opened at C$121.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.61. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$98.32 and a 1-year high of C$122.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$117.38.
United Co.s Company Profile
