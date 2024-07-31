United States Cellular (USM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect United States Cellular to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect United States Cellular to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United States Cellular Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $60.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
United States Cellular Company Profile
United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.
