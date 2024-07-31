United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.23

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.23 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 17921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.46.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.85.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.91%.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $66,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 36,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

