United States Steel (X) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on X

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.