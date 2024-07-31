Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.96 million, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uniti Group

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.