Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Uniti Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Uniti Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.96 million, a P/E ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.29.
Uniti Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 1,000.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Uniti Group
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Uniti Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.