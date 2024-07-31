Upbound Group (UPBD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Upbound Group has set its FY24 guidance at $3.55-4.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Upbound Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upbound Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ UPBD opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Upbound Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $37.95.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -321.74%.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

