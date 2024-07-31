Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VTEI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,042. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $101.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.38.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
