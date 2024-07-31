Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sets New 52-Week High at $160.15

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $160.15 and last traded at $159.63, with a volume of 8722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average is $150.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

