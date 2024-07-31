Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Sets New 1-Year High at $236.96

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.96 and last traded at $235.39, with a volume of 499301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.25.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.