Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Trading 22.2% Higher

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 340,672,969 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 695% from the average session volume of 42,848,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Vela Technologies Stock Up 22.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a market cap of £1.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.39.
Vela Technologies Company Profile
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
