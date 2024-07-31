Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Gap Down to $285.99

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $285.99, but opened at $272.00. Verisk Analytics shares last traded at $265.26, with a volume of 42,773 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

