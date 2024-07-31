Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veritex’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Veritex Stock Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $25.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Veritex has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritex by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 208,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 125,912 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 767.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 277,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 245,106 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,734,000 after buying an additional 50,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

