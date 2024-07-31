Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($11.23) per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $502.60 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $506.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $476.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.30.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

