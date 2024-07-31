Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 508,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 60,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE:VPG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,783. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $80.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

