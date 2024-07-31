VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.35.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VNET Group

About VNET Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in VNET Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,525,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 188,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 58,817 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

