VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ VNET traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. VNET Group has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $532.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.35.
VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million.
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.
