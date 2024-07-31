VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 9.5% Higher

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.02. 808,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,472,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VNET Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $532.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $262.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 1,199.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 58,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VNET Group during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

