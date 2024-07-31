W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Shares Down 4.3% Following Weak Earnings

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $58.21. Approximately 1,364,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,297,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 6.41%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

