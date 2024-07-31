W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Shares Down 4.3% Following Weak Earnings

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $57.76 and last traded at $58.21. Approximately 1,364,504 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,297,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.80.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 6.41%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W. P. Carey Trading Down 4.9 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
