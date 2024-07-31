WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.10

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.10 and last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 101909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. WaFd’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WaFd in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WaFd in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in WaFd by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in WaFd in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WaFd in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

