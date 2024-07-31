Wag! Group (PET) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Wag! Group to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Wag! Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts expect Wag! Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PET opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Wag! Group has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Szabo, Jr. acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 660,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $48,353.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 96,700 shares of company stock worth $138,889 and have sold 323,584 shares worth $539,268. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

PET has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Wag! Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

