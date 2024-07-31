Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 658 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 608,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 541,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,635 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 122,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

