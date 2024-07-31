Waverly Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,052 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

