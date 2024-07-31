Waverly Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Waverly Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 60,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 330.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 402.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

