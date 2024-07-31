Waverly Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $626.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $269.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $697.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,391 shares of company stock valued at $33,988,045. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

