Waverly Advisors LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $2,957,300. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.08. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.64.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

