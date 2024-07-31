Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,376,000 after acquiring an additional 48,697 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,154,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 163,419 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 991,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $93.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

