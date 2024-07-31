Waverly Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

