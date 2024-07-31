Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 526.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 154.7% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $130.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $130.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

