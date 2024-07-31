Waverly Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 607.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

