Waverly Advisors LLC Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.73. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.60 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,678 shares of company stock valued at $64,962,300. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

