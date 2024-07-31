WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,517,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,767. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.44.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

