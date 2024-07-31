WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 484,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,900. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

