Wedbush Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $162.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the game software company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.53.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,622. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $153.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $135.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,647 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

