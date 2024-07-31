Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/26/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 238,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,858. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $70.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

