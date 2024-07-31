Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for EQT (EQT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for EQT (NYSE: EQT):

7/26/2024 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2024 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2024 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2024 – EQT had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – EQT is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2024 – EQT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/12/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – EQT had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $952.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in EQT by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

