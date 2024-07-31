Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.64 and last traded at $59.91. 1,782,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 18,050,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

