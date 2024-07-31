Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.13-4.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.64. Welltower has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

